Nightside Report Jan. 25, 2022: What to do if exposed to chemicals in at-home COVID tests, OSHA withdraws COVID mandate

What to do if you’re exposed to chemicals in at-home COVID tests
DETROIT – Free at-home COVID tests are beginning to arrive in homes across America and some Poison Control centers are issuing a warning.
Each of the kits will include small bottles of liquid and those contain the compounds needed to create the chemical reaction that gives you the result of the test.
OSHA withdraws mandate requiring COVID vaccine or testing and masks for some workers
Federal officials are withdrawing the mandate that requires either COVID vaccination or regular testing and masking for workers of larger companies.
On Nov. 5, 2021, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard aimed at protecting workers of companies with 100 or more employees. The withdrawal comes after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that President Joe Biden lacks the unilateral power to impose this mandate and OSHA doesn’t have the authority to enforce it.
🏥Michigan reports 39,372 new COVID cases, 36 deaths -- average of 13,124 cases per day
Rep. Debbie Dingell tracks food prices in Metro Detroit, shares results on social media
The cost of everything from food to toiletries is up, and it may stay that way for a while. A Michigan Congresswoman says she’s feeling the pinch too, and she’s tracking prices in the area.
In the past year, grocery prices have seen the largest increase in more than a decade.
🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Snow flurries before temperatures crater
Cargo ships get stuck in ice jams on St. Clair River
The cold weather is doing a number on the St. Clair River.
Ice jams have been forming and have led to some cargo ships being trapped.
FDA halts use of monoclonal antibodies that don’t work against omicron variant
Treatments for people who have become infected with COVID are also being touted by officials as another way for us to reduce the toll COVID-19 is exacting.
But is the promise of the drugs meeting the reality for infected patients? Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge explains the most serious problem with them.