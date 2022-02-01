Michigan State Police offer tips for staying safe as major winter storm approaches

A snow plow that should probably be named Edgar Allen Snow. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Michigan State Police are encouraging people in Michigan to prepare as a major winter storm approaches.

Rain is expected Tuesday night and it’s followed by relentless snow Wednesday and Thursday. Weather models are projecting anywhere from 6-16 inches of snow, depending on the location and the model.

Wednesday is expected to be snowy all day, with moderate snow becoming heavy at times. Click here to view the latest projected snow totals for this two-day snow event.

“Michiganders should prepare for difficult and potentially dangerous conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday because of the incoming storm,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Staying home will keep you safe and will help emergency crews focus on improving road conditions and assisting those who need it. Michiganders are no stranger to big storms, and I know we can get through the next few days together.”

Several communities across the area have issued snow emergencies ahead of the storm. You can click here to view the list.

“Travel may be extremely dangerous over the next few days, so we are asking people to stay home, if possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police. “Winter weather is not unexpected in Michigan but preparing beforehand is the best way to keep you and your family safe.”

Tips to stay safe during a winter storm

Michigan State Police have issued the following tips for residents to stay safe during this massive winter storm.

Stay indoors if possible. If you must go outside, wear protective gear, such as a hat, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.

Avoid overexertion when shoveling heavy snow, pushing a car, or walking in deep snow. Take breaks frequently.

Watch for signs of frostbite, which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face.

Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.

Remove clothing if it gets damp or wet. Wet clothing can make you more prone to hypothermia.

Weatherproof doors and windows to trap heat inside your home.

Check heating units. Poorly operating or damaged heating units can release carbon monoxide gas. Test carbon monoxide detectors for proper operation and battery life.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.

If you have to drive somewhere, you are encouraged to check travel conditions and weather reports before driving.

