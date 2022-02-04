19º

Nightside Report Feb. 3, 2022: Track ongoing school closures; Clearing up confusion surrounding changes to child tax credit

Here are tonight’s top stories

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Metro Detroit School Closings (WDIV)

Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 4: Check the list here

DETROIT – There are more schools planning to remain closed on Friday, Feb. 4, due to the snowy conditions in Southeastern Michigan.

Hundreds of schools have been closed for two days starting Wednesday, Feb. 2, when a winter snowstorm hit the region, dropping 6 inches or more of snow in parts of the region. Schools were shut down on Wednesday and into Thursday, and now many plan to remain closed on Friday, Feb. 4.

Read more here.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues into Thursday evening

Light to occasionally moderate snow returned to the area Thursday, as expected, and this will continue for the next several hours. It probably won’t wrap up for good until late Thursday evening in the far southeast.

Accumulations north of 8 Mile Road will be minimal, but south of 8 Mile Road, it’s a different story. Total Thursday accumulations there will range from perhaps 1-2 inches between 8 Mile Road and I-94, and 2-4 inches south of I-94.

View the full report here.

🏥Michigan reports 18,803 new COVID cases, 327 deaths -- average of 9,402 cases per day

Clearing the confusion surrounding changes to the child tax credit

There’s an important update for the thousands of people who took advantage of the child tax credit last year.

Changes are coming to how it all works and it all starts with how you file your taxes. For those who took the payments, here’s what the federal government did.

Learn more here.

Scammers target victims by threatening to turn off power during winter storm

Thieves are making threats about power shutoffs amid a winter storm -- and it’s all in an attempt to reveal a victims personal information.

The scammers are reaching out to victims via text and email telling them to pay up or their power will be turned off. It’s a scam. A big red flag is scammers often ask for gift cards as payment.

Read the report here.

What’s going around Metro Detroit: Flu, colds and issues related to snow and ice

Encouraging news from Metro Detroit hospitals as a number of them are reporting a decrease in COVID cases coming into the ER.

They are, however, seeing an increase in issues related to the snow and ice.

Learn more here.

