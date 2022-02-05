Nightside Report Feb. 4, 2022: Why did it take 2 years for the Wayne County Morgue to identify a man’s remains when his ID was found with him?

Why did it take 2 years for the Wayne County Morgue to identify a man’s remains when his ID was found with him?
DETROIT – Why did it take two years for the Wayne County Morgue to positively identify a man’s remains when his ID was found near him?
Skeletal remains wrapped in a blanket were discovered in July of 2019 in the backyard of a home on Livernois Avenue on Detroit’s west side. A bullet was discovered with the remains.
Fight between men with crowbar, metal bar in Detroit leads to death of 2, including bystander
A fight between two men -- one wielding a crowbar and the other a metal bar -- in Detroit led to a shooting that left one of them, as well as an innocent bystander, dead, according to officials.
Police said John Edward-Dayter Montgomery, 44, of Detroit, and James Deberry, 57, also of Detroit, got into an argument around 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1) at a liquor store in the 9900 block of Wyoming Street.
🏥Michigan reports 9,805 new COVID cases, 209 deaths -- average of 4,903 cases per day
‘I’m not getting better’: Man still dealing with symptoms more than a year after getting COVID
Doctors at Henry Ford say now is not the time to let up on COVID precautions.
They also said people should not have the mindset of thinking they’re going to get it anyway.
“We tried to do as much as we could, but we ended up getting it and for me, it never went away,” Jeff Whitmer said.
🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures sticking around into the weekend
Detroit ignores calls to get water shut off after pipe bursts in home, leading to major damage
A mistake made by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department caused major damage in a Detroit woman’s home.
Pipes burst and a call was made to get the water shut off immediately while the homeowner was out of town. Those repeated calls for help were ignored.
Detroit couple’s hair care product’s success reaches new heights
Getting a product onto Walmart shelves is a feat in itself, and Haith and Henry Johnson have their hair detangler and protect and shine in more than 300 Walmart stores across 25 states.
The couple manufactures their products here in Michigan and now they’re on the launchpad for lift-off as they are building hair care and wig storefronts inside more Walmart stores which is a big deal.