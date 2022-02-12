Nightside Report Feb. 11, 2022: Monitoring protests at Ambassador Bridge; Bridge blockade taking its toll on automakers, Michigan’s economy

DETROIT – A Canadian judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade.

The blockade has stopped traffic on the bridge and caused massive delays at the Blue Water Bridge. Demonstrators have parked pickups and other vehicles in a bumper-to-bumper protest against Canada’s COVID restrictions.

Read more here.

This pristine pavement seen in the video player above is devoid of the truck traffic that we usually see seven days a week, which means that commerce in both directions is without more than $13 million an hour.

Michigan auto workers have lost roughly $51 million in wages this week, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sounding the alarm.

Ad

View the full report here.

It’s a trend we’ve seen across the country, and It’s picking up momentum in Metro Detroit schools. More counties are planning to lift the orders requiring face masks in schools.

Ingham County is rescinding Its mask requirements on Feb. 19.

Now, Oakland County is preparing to do the same at Its schools and daycares on Feb. 28. Washtenaw is doing the same on that date as well.

Ad

Learn more here.

he rolling back of school mask mandates continued Friday, Feb. 11, as Oakland and Washtenaw counties joined Ingham County on the list of those who plan to lift their mask requirements for K-12 schools and daycares.

Both counties policies will remain in effect until Feb. 28. Oakland County Friday (Feb. 11) is the latest health department to remove the school mask mandates, effective Feb. 28.

Ad

Read the report here.

On Sunday (Feb. 13), there will be a very cool local connection to the Super Bowl as two St. Clair Shores natives and lifelong friends will be part of the color guard presenting flags at the game.

Two best friends graduated from Lakeshore High School in 2019, and now they’re taking their friendship to new levels as they are getting the opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LVI.

Gavin Smith and Justin Chambe touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday (Feb. 10), a long way away from St. Clair Shores, where the two met as children.

Learn more here.

Ad

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines