ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 1, 2019.
- 🛣️ Q&A: Michigan Gov. Whitmer on why gas tax increase is best plan to fix roads
- 🐟 DNR figures out why fish died on Belleville Lake
- 🌿 Michigan judge blocks attempt to shut down unlicensed medical pot shops
- ✈️ Delta, Southwest among airlines experiencing system-wide outages
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
Weather: What to expect this week
From Paul Gross:
We’ll have a ton of sun today, with some increase in clouds by mid to late afternoon. At this point, we’re keeping Opening Day dry in Detroit and points north.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- DNR figures out why fish died on Belleville Lake
- Missing Washtenaw County man found dead in Van Buren Township
- Detroit's historic Mackenzie house begins slow move Monday
- Warren police officer claims other officers are slow to back her up at crime scenes because of race
- Woman shot while sitting in car at Montrose, Davison in Detroit
- Inside The Circ Bar, one of Ann Arbor's newest entertainment venues
- Police seek man wanted in connection with shooting at Detroit White Castle
- Fund established in honor of Dearborn family killed in drunk driving crash
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- 6 Michigan cities listed among worst places to live in US
- Michigan judge blocks attempt to shut down unlicensed medical pot shops
- Full list: $25M in grants awarded to 230 Michigan schools to enhance security
- Woman's body found along Lake Michigan in Southwestern Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and International headlines
- Pete Buttigieg says his team raised more than $7M in first quarter
- Why Chicago's mayoral election should matter to you
- Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles
- Man killed after knocking on wrong door, Atlanta police say
- Police chief: Ride share mistake led to death of South Carolina college student
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
- 🏈 How many wins for Detroit Lions in 2019? Vegas oddsmakers offer prediction
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.