ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 1, 2019.

Weather: What to expect this week

From Paul Gross:

We’ll have a ton of sun today, with some increase in clouds by mid to late afternoon. At this point, we’re keeping Opening Day dry in Detroit and points north.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local headlines:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and International headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.