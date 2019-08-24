ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Police investigating woman's death as homicide after body found at Hines Park

Police are investigating a 24-year-old Westland's woman's death as a homicide after her body was found partially submerged in the Rouge River in the Middlebelt Hills area of Hines Park in Westland.

Police were at the park before 4 p.m. Friday. Multiple divers went into the water with a stretcher and ladders, looking for anything in connection with the case.

