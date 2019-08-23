ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

Police: Woman drunkenly hits I-75 median wall 6 times, tells officers she had 1 drink

Troy police say a woman was drunk when she crashed into the median on I-75 six times Friday. Police said Stacy Holly-Noel Foote, 37, of Flint, was driving a 2003 Buick Century erratically about 11:15 p.m.

According to police, officers found Foote in the driver's seat of her disabled vehicle after a tire dislodged near Crooks Road.

