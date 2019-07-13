ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 12, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 12, 2019 at 9 p.m. (WDIV)

Man mistakes wife for intruder, fatally shoots her, police say

An Ypsilanti Township man shot and killed a person he thought was an intruder inside his home before realizing it was his wife, police said.

Authorities said the man was asleep at 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he heard someone inside his house on Desoto Avenue near Tyler and Ecrose roads.

The man told investigators he thought someone other than his wife and two children was inside their home.

A 24-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting of two people. Read more.

The owner of an engineering firm was convicted Friday by a jury of four counts of bribery. Learn more.

Complaints allege that Detroit employees were directed to delete emails related to a nonprofit. Read more.

A Detroit woman is accused of killing a man and a woman in a crash while fleeing from a driver who crashed into her because she made an improper turn. Learn more.

Dating app attack

Detroit police said a man used a dating app to lure two men whom he robbed and shot, killing one, because they were gay.

Demetris Nelson, 26, was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felony murder, assault with the intent to rob while armed and four felony firearms violations.

READ MORE

Hit-and-run

Wyandotte police are rallying around a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a hit-and-run motorcycle driver while leaving an Ecorse fireworks show, according to officials.

The 57th annual Wyandotte Art Festival closed down four blocks for the fun, food and crafts. This year, police are putting an exclamation point on the festivities.

LEARN MORE

Dog attack

Police worked to get two dogs under control Friday afternoon in Highland Park.

Police told Local 4 crews to stay inside the news van as the dogs ran around Pasadena Street, between Woodward and Hamilton avenues. Residents said dogs have been a continual issue in the area.

READ MORE

Detroit serial killer

The mother of Deangelo Martin, the man police suspect is connected to the Detroit serial killer case, is thanking a man who took care of her son when she was unable to do so. It is a letter that came out of the blue.

Chantrienes Barker is currently serving life in prison for a 1998 kidnapping and murder. Martin was 14 years old when she was taken into custody. In a letter, she claims Joe Hicks helped take care of Martin.

LEARN MORE

