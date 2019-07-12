ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 11, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 11, 2019 at 8:55 p.m. (WDIV)

Ford accused of knowingly selling cars with defective transmissions

Did Ford knowingly sell defective cars to thousands of customers? That question is likely only to be answered in court.

The company denies the accusation, but attorneys are swirling around a class-action lawsuit and looking for more action down the road.

Authorities say a Michigan woman killed herself and her twin daughters by driving into a river after trying to poison the children. Read more.

Charming Charlie plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states. Learn more.

An urban farm on Detroit's east side, dedicated to lifting up the community, is asking for help. Read more.

After a triple shooting on Detroit's west side, residents are wondering why the suspect was even on the streets in the first place. Learn more.

Fried mushrooms shooting

Twin brothers are heading to trial in connection with a shooting sparked by an argument over fried mushrooms at a Coney Island restaurant in Detroit, officials said.

A bystander who was shot during the June 19 argument at Nicky D's Coney Island took the stand Thursday in court and gave his side of the story. Dwight and Duane Samuels, 61, face multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

ICE raids

The news that Department of Homeland Security agents plan to round up undocumented immigrants this weekend is spreading fear through some Metro Detroit communities.

The news comes after Homeland Security officials told The New York Times there would be raids this Sunday in 10 major cities. Local activists are responding, but the news haunts one local family whose deportation story spread across the country.

Mother of 4 killed

Police said two people are in custody after a 28-year-old mother was fatally shot while staying at her sister's place in Detroit.

Evelyn Latrice Arnold had four children, including 5-year-old twin girls, and family said those children were her life. She was also close with her sisters, which meant it was not unusual for her to stay at her sister's place on Nottingham Road.

Missing woman

Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl from Ohio.

Heavenly Sloan was reported missing by her parents Saturday after she didn't come home to Middletown, Ohio, after a trip to Ypsilanti.

