ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 15, 2019

Two mothers say they missed signs their daughters were being pulled into human trafficking

Two mothers are speaking about their experiences after admitting they missed signs that their daughters were being pulled into the world of human trafficking.

Both of their daughters were groomed and pulled into trafficking, and one of them didn't survive. The women hope their stories will help other parents spot red flags that their children could be being targeted.

"She's a goofball," Janiece Charles said of her daughter. "She had a crazy sense of humor. She loved her music. She loved to journal."

4 fast facts

A 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan, police said. Read more.

A Downriver man was hit and killed by multiple cars on I-75 in Monroe County early Monday morning. Learn more.

A deadly high-speed crash was caught on a home security camera and neighbors said they had been waiting for a tragedy like this to happen. Read more.

A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by three dogs. Learn more.

Be informed

Tlaib, congresswomen hold news conference

A Michigan lawmaker is fighting back after a controversial tweet from President Donald Trump targeted progressive congresswomen.

The tweet came on a day when immigration is on everyone's minds. Trump tweeted that the women came from different countries and they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Carjacking attempt

A Belleville man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to carjack a man at a Wyandotte gas station.

Police said the gas station location has a lot to do with how the suspect was caught instantly. The incident happened Sunday at a Marathon gas station at Biddle and Ford avenues. Nick Ray was pumping gas and saw the ordeal unfold.

Fix the roads

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan to fix the roads is taking longer than she had hoped. This weekend, Whitmer took to social media to reveal her frustration with getting the budget together.

Local 4's Hank Winchester has had his own trouble with potholes recently. He posted pictures on the Help Me Hank Facebook page of a flat tire and the receipt showing how much he had paid to have it fixed after hit hit a pothole.

Birmingham meeting

Things got heated at a City Commission meeting in Birmingham last week when the mayor opened up the meeting for items that were not on the agenda.

Voices were raised and attorneys advised not allowing discussion. The meeting ended abruptly while someone was in the middle of a sentence.

