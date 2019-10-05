ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

State's largest deer processing facility severely damaged by fire

An overnight fire severely damaged Michigan's largest deer processing facility.

Country Smoke House in Almont burned for hours after it caught fire Thursday night. It took six fire departments to stop the blaze.

Michigan's largest deer processing facility severely damaged by fire

The UAW said Friday it has made "good progress" regarding health care issues and temporary employee discussions with GM. Learn more.

The first Michigan resident has died from vaping. Read more.

Officials have identified the three people who were killed and three who were seriously injured in a Lansing-area plane crash. Read more.

wo brothers were caught poaching a pair of swans that are illegal to hunt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Read more.

Man busted driving under influence of multiple drugs

A man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Wyandotte after admitting he was driving under the influence of methamphetamine, cocaine and alcohol, police said.

According to the Wyandotte Police Department, the man was stopped Goddard Road on suspicion of drunken driving and for driving without insurance. When asked for his license, registration and proof of insurance, police said the man told the officer he didn't have any but could verbally identify himself.

Coach responds after parents demand refund for canceled trip

A Metro Detroit soccer coach released a statement through his attorney as parents continue to demand refunds for a canceled soccer trip.

Coach James Tyres, who works with Coerver Coaching in Brighton, was planning the trip to the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Nearly 50 families paid for the trip that was supposed to happen in July. They thought everything was good to go, but Tyres missed the registration date for the Gothia Cup.

Detroit firefighters rescue 4

Detroit firefighters rescued four people who were trapped Friday in a home that caught fire on the city's east side.

All four victims were overcome by intense smoke inside the home, officials said.

Detroit demolition

The city of Detroit said it didn't order the demolition of a home meant for a needy family.

Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said some paperwork shows the address of the home, so the demolition wasn't a mistake.

Gay-Dagnogo's nonprofit bought the house and was renovating it to give to a needy family at Christmastime, but she was informed last week that it had been torn down.

