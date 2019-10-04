ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Dearborn Heights boy's friend lights him on fire for social media challenge

A Dearborn Heights boy suffered second-degree burns when his friend lit him on fire for a social media challenge.

Tabitha Cleary said her 12-year-old son, Jason, was at a friend's house Saturday when she heard screaming.

"So we came running out. That's when we saw his friend Bryce riding him on the bike with no shirt on," Cleary said. "I start to freak out. 'Take him to the hospital, take him to the hospital.' I'm crying. He's crying."

