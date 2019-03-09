ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 8, 2019

Mother, 5-year-old boy with cancer, face eviction from home

A woman and her 5-year-old son, who is battling brain cancer, are facing eviction from their Detroit home.

Mother, 5-year-old boy with brain cancer, face eviction from Detroit home

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Be informed

Police chief wants charges pressed against Pittsburgh official who says officers assaulted her

Detroit Police Chief James Craig wants charges pressed against a Pittsburgh official who claimed officers assaulted her at a hotel.

Detroit police chief wants charges pressed against Pittsburgh official who says police assaulted her

Occupants of vehicles struck by carjacking suspect speeding on I-75 in Detroit share stories

Police arrested a carjacking suspect Friday after he sped in and out of traffic on I-75, crashed in Detroit and fled police officers on foot.

Occupants of vehicles struck by carjacking suspect speeding on I-75 in Detroit share stories

Michigan couple arrested for hot tub sex at Kalahari Resorts, fleeing police cruiser

A Michigan couple is facing charges after allegedly fleeing police after officers caught them having sex in a resort hot tub.

Michigan couple arrested for hot tub sex at Kalahari Resorts, fleeing police cruiser

Macomb County parents bound over for trial in Christmas Day murder of 18-month-old

Two Macomb County parents charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ava Floyd, an 18-month-old baby, were bound over for trial Friday.

Macomb County parents bound over for trial in Christmas Day murder of 18-month-old

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.