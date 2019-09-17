ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

How Michigan mother's breast milk led to husband's arrest 5 years after her murder

Officials said a murder victim's breast milk led to the arrest of her husband five years after her death when it was discovered he had spiked her cereal with heroin.

Christy Ann Thompson Harris, 36, was found dead five years ago at her Davison home. Her death was initially ruled an accidental overdose.

But in a recent development, her husband, Jason Harris, was charged with her murder. Officials said Jason Harris spiked his wife's cereal with heroin.

