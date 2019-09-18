ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Woman recovering after friend's drug-fueled, face-biting attack, officials say

A Rochester Hills woman is recovering Tuesday after a horrifying, drug-fueled attack inside her apartment, police said.

The woman was partying with a friend when her friend started biting her face and ears, according to authorities. Oakland County deputies are investigating the bizarre case.

