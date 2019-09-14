ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Boys, ages 13, 14, 17, charged with murder in Dearborn homicide, armed robbery cases

Three teenagers -- ages 13, 14 and 17 -- have been charged with murder in connection with a homicide case and two armed robbery cases in Dearborn, officials said.

Jamel Marquise Philson, 17, of Highland Park; Demaurio Dismuke, 14, of Detroit; and a 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incidents.

A Bloomfield Hills High School student allegedly made a threatening Snapchat post. Read more.

Members of a special-needs adult group are getting special honors Friday from the Stoney Creek High School varsity football team. Learn more.

Take a look at the list of weekend construction projects around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 13 through Sept. 16. Click here.

Taylor police are searching for a 21-year-old man, whom they described as being "armed and dangerous," in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old. Read more.

Vapor leak

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-13th District, released a statement regarding a recent incident at the Marathon oil refinery in Detroit.

On Thursday, an oil vapor leak caused road closures around the refinery. As a result nearby workers had to be evacuated.

College admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman will spend 14 days in prison for her role in what authorities have called the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress also will have to serve one year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine as part of the sentence handed down in federal court in Boston on Friday.

Artillery found

Bomb squad officials are investigating after a large piece of artillery was found on Detroit's west side, police said.

The discovery was made in the 9000 block of Quincy Street, near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue, according to authorities.

Larceny from cars

There's a problem in Ferndale that officials said can be prevented. In just the last week police said they've had a reported increase in thefts from vehicles.

"In the last week, we had right around 60 larcenies from autos reported to us," Sgt. Baron Brown, with Ferndale Police Department, said.

