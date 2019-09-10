ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Danielle Stislicki's mother, best friend testify at hearing in murder case

The first day of a preliminary exam for Floyd Galloway, the man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki, took place Monday.

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been behind bars since 2017 after he pleaded guilty to strangling and sexual assaulting a Livonia jogger a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

Danielle Stislicki's mother, best friend testify at hearing in murder case

Immigrant status

Following the mass shooting in Texas and ICE raids in Mississippi, a local sheriff wants to reassure immigrants who may be afraid.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton says his deputies will not ask immigrants about their status. He pointed out that immigration enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction. Clayton wants people in trouble to feel safe calling police.

Distracted driving death

A distracted driver who killed a man in Oakland County eight years ago stopped paying required restitution to the man's widow without punishment, the Local 4 Defenders have learned.

Ralph Finneren, 57, was riding his bicycle July 27, 2011, when he was struck and killed outside the General Motors plant in Orion Township. His widow, Judith Finneren, said she vividly remembers that day.

Stolen Corvette

Thieves needed just 19 seconds to steal a man's vintage Corvette while he was shopping in the middle of the day in Sterling Heights, officials said.

The incident happened Aug. 25 outside a Walmart at 14 Mile and Van Dyke roads, according to authorities. Security cameras show the silver 1977 Corvette being taken from a Walmart parking lot.

Danielle Stislicki

One of the last people to see Danielle Stislicki alive took the stand Monday during a preliminary hearing and said he saw her with Floyd Galloway -- the man charged with murdering her.

That was just one part of a long day of testimony in Farmington Hills, as the circumstantial evidence piled up against Galloway in the murder case with no body.

