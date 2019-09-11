ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

Floyd Galloway to stand trial in murder of Danielle Stislicki

A judge ruled Tuesday that there's enough evidence to send Floyd Galloway to trial in the murder of Danielle Stislicki.

Stislicki's parents said they don't believe prosecutors need her remains to reach a guilty verdict in the case. They're happy with the judge's decision to send Galloway to trial.

Suspected predator

A Livonia father stepped in to help his 15-year-old daughter after she was followed from the school bus stop to her front door by a man asking if her parents were home, police said.

The incident happened Monday in the 14000 block of Arcola Street in Livonia, according to authorities.

David Roberts, 27, of Livonia, is accused of following the girl from the bus stop and into her house. He asked her if her parents were home, police said. Her father heard what was happening and the chase was on.

Child sexual assault

A man who worked with an after-school program at an elementary school in Ypsilanti allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

Levi Gardner, 20, is facing multiple felonies in connection with the alleged assault. Sources said Gardner allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in multiple locations in 2016 and 2017.

Granite death

There is new information emerging in what led up to the deaths of two workers at a Sterling Heights granite business Monday.

Two men were crushed to death by falling slabs of granite. State officials are investigating how that could have happened.

Unsolved murder

A Detroit woman's murder is still unsolved after her remains were found following her disappearance, officials said.

Mia Patterson, 25, was found dead April 10, 2018, in the 14000 block of Ward Street on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

