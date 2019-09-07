ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

CDC issues urgent alert telling Americans to stop vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent alert Friday, telling Americans to stop vaping amid an investigation into a string of severe lung injuries.

CDC officials launched a multistate investigation into the rapidly growing number of vaping-related respiratory illnesses. Michigan is part of the investigation. The warning comes as health officials in Indiana have announced a new death tied to e-cigarettes.

Lathrup Village

David Michael Imber, an Iraq War veteran and Lathrup Village police officer, succumbed to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, Monday.

He was 38 years old. Imber's funeral was Friday morning at the 2|42 Community Church on Grand River Avenue in Brighton. Those close to Imber said he was selfless and loved his family more than anything.

Fatal shooting

Two men were arrested and charged with murder after they shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was in a car with someone the men were supposed to sell marijuana to in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Warren, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday outside the Taco Bell on Eight Mile Road near Ryan Road, according to authorities.

Mother scammed

Nicole Johnson, a single mother of three on a tight income, said she saved everything she could to rent a home for her family in Highland Park.

Johnson paid her deposit and rent, but when she arrived at the home, the owner of the house was there -- and it wasn't the person she had paid.

Roseville incident

Police have released dash and body camera footage of a dangerous domestic dispute.

Roseville police responded to a home on Masonic, near Kelly Road. Senaj King is seen on video holding a gun, standing just a few feet from an officer. The Roseville officers opened fire. No injuries were reported.

King threw the gun into the air before running back toward the home. Unsure if he still has a weapon, body cam video shows officers carefully approaching the side door of the home.

