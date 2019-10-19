ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Authorities in northern Michigan seek missing Metro Detroit woman who called someone asking for help

Northern Michigan authorities are looking for a missing Metro Detroit woman who called someone asking for help while visiting her family's cabin.

Police said Adrienne Quintal, who is from Southfield, traveled to a family cabin in Honor. Quintal, 47, called someone in Warren and asked for help about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities in northern Michigan seek missing Metro Detroit woman who called someone asking for help

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Michigan's longest-serving governor, William G. Milliken, has died at the age of 97. Read more.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a boarded-up Detroit home Friday. Learn more.

A 76-year-old Plymouth man just broke 10 American and world titles in powerlifting, many of which he set years ago. Read more.

Officials from the United Auto Workers and General Motors on Wednesday announced that they had reached a tentative agreement 31 days into the national workers' strike. Learn more.

Be informed

Winter outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it offers some interesting trends for us here in the Great Lakes region.

Overall, warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Although below-average temperatures are not favored, cold weather is anticipated and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter. Wetter-than-average weather is most likely across the northern tier of the U.S. during winter, which extends from December through February.

READ MORE

Pontiac schools

The superintendent of Pontiac schools wants to make it her crusade to work with other districts and the state to keep cannabis edibles out of schools.

Pontiac school officials confirmed that some children who attend International Technology Academy, a K-12 school, got sick after consuming marijuana edibles. Officials said students are using them in school.

LEARN MORE

Free from prison

A Detroit man walked free Friday after spending 42 years behind bars for a murder conviction. Charles Lewis was 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing an off-duty Detroit police officer during a robbery.

He was resentenced this week after the Supreme Court ruled that teens can't automatically be sentenced to life terms.

READ MORE

Father killed

A family is pleading for answers after a man was killed in Detroit over the summer. Patrick Collins, 38, was shot about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 as he and a friend arrived at the 1500 block of Annabelle Street between Toronto and Gilroy streets.

Someone approached the vehicle Collins was in and opened fire. Collins was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.