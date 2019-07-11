ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 10, 2019

6 arrested in drug scheme that brought 13 kilos of cocaine to Detroit
Six people were arrested as part of a scheme that brought more than 13 kilograms of cocaine to Detroit Metro Airport from Phoenix over the Fourth of July weekend, officials said.
A special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration said he received a court order to monitor cellphone communications connected to a scheme involving David Matlock, Kwana Spears, Anthony Carrencjie, Carl Hardwick, Carrie Burks and Nikita Brackett.
