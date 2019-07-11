ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 10, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 10, 2019 at 8:21 p.m. (WDIV)

6 arrested in drug scheme that brought 13 kilos of cocaine to Detroit

Six people were arrested as part of a scheme that brought more than 13 kilograms of cocaine to Detroit Metro Airport from Phoenix over the Fourth of July weekend, officials said.

A special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration said he received a court order to monitor cellphone communications connected to a scheme involving David Matlock, Kwana Spears, Anthony Carrencjie, Carl Hardwick, Carrie Burks and Nikita Brackett.

A Sterling Heights man chased his mother out of their home with a handgun before barricading himself inside, police said. Read more.

A driver lost control of her car Wednesday morning, crashing into a building along Telegraph Road in Southfield. Learn more.

Olympic skier Bode Miller is speaking about one of the darkest moments in his life in an effort to protect others. Read more.

A Detroit man pretended to work for a company that helps senior citizens before sexually assaulting a woman, according to authorities. Learn more.

Bridal boutique closure

Without warning, a Shelby Township bridal shop closed, leaving many wedding parties looking for last-minute answers. Help Me Hank is revealing what brides can do to get their dresses.

Andrea Misuraca ordered and paid for her dream wedding dress in January, and now her wedding is just weeks away. But now her dream wedding dress and the money she spent is missing after the store closed without warning.

Sentenced for fatal shooting

There were tense moments in a courtroom Wednesday as a mother shared her grief of losing her son with a judge.

Shannon McNally's son, Devin Woods, was fatally shot outside the Hype Athletic Center in Wayne on Nov. 26, 2018. Woods was 19 years old.

Dog burned with fireworks

Officials are looking for the person who abused a dog found in Ecorse with burn marks on her body and broken teeth from trying to escape.

She has been nicknamed Destiny, and veterinarians at Woodhaven Animal Hospital are using a hyperbaric chamber to help heal the deep burns all over her body.

3-pointers record

If you heard the Guinness record for NBA 3-pointers made in one minute was recently broken, you'd probably think Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson was involved.

In reality, it was a 35-year-old man from Bedford Township who accomplished the feat. The back of Anthony Miracola's house is basically a 10,000-square-foot YMCA, highlighted by a 10-rim basketball court.

