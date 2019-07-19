ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 18, 2019

Police release detailed timeline of 30-hour St. Clair Shores standoff
Police have released a document detailing what police said happened during a 30-hour standoff between a heavily armed man and police officers in St. Clair Shores.
Neighbors said Tom Ihlendfeldt, 58, got angry that his neighbors were shooting off fireworks around 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the area of Saint Margaret and East 13 Mile roads.
Afternoon storms have knocked temperatures down a peg, but Metro Detroit is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Saturday. Read more.
A man has been charged with abusing his girlfriend's 1-year-old son in Brighton after the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. Learn more.
More than 1,000 people showed up at a military funeral in Michigan for a Vietnam veteran without any close surviving family members. Read more.
The case of the mystery pool pooper in Macomb County has been solved. Learn more.
Socail Equity Program
Michigan has announced details of a program to help disadvantaged communities get involved in the marijuana industry.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) announced the details of its Social Equity Program, which is designed to encourage participation in the marijuana industry by people who live in the 19 Michigan communities which have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.
Marijuana convictions
Should people convicted of marijuana crimes continue to be punished for doing something that is no longer illegal? One representative from Michigan thinks those crimes should be expunged.
Rep. Isaac Robinson said he is introducing sweeping and far-reaching legislation that he believes could lift up the community.
DTE prepares for high energy use
DTE Energy officials are preparing for Friday and Saturday to be the highest days of energy usage they've ever seen.
With dangerous heat arriving in Metro Detroit, air conditioning units are expected to put a major strain on the grid. DTE officials are trying to prepare ahead of time.
Road repairs
When it comes to road construction in Michigan, it's never about "When will it end?" but "Where will it go next?"
Residents are learning more about the third phase of the big I-75 revamp project. Madison Heights is expected to see the brunt of it.
