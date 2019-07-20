ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 19, 2019

Discrimination lawsuit filed against Ypsilanti Tim Hortons
A couple claims they were discriminated against at the Tim Hortons restaurant in Ypsilanti in June. The couple recorded the incident on video inside the Tim Hortons. The video shows an employee telling the couple to go back to their country.
Discrimination lawsuit filed against Ypsilanti Tim Hortons
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
-
Some people are reporting outdoor sirens are sounding in their neighborhoods. Here's why.
-
Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels. Learn more.
-
As we experience "feels like" temperatures of more than 100 degrees in Michigan this week, here is a quick explanation on what the heat index is and how to read it.
-
Dual threats of dangerous heat and severe storms will last into the weekend. Learn more.
Be informed
$7K ATV purchased with fraud
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in connection with a case of credit card fraud in Frenchtown Township.
According to authorities, just before 1 p.m. on May 10, two people were reported as purchasing a blue 2018 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle for $7,000 with a fraudulent credit card at the River Raisin Powersports on Telegraph Road.
Man attacks women
Two women were attacked by a man in separate incidents after he followed them from busy spots in Hamtramck, police said.
Hamtramck's police chief is urging women not to walk alone until the man is in custody.
Body found burned
Detroit firefighters discovered a body inside a burning SUV early Friday morning on the city's east side.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for the homicide on Albany Street near the Warren Truck Plant on Eight Mile and Mound roads.
2 charged in fatal shooting
Two men were in court Friday on charges they stuffed a man into the trunk of a car and fatally shot him in Detroit, officials said.
Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson, 30, are charged in connection with the death of Diano Johnson, a member of Detroit's LGBTQ community.
Read more
- Heat wave: Cooling centers open in Metro Detroit
- Friday Finds: New music to check out – July 19, 2019
- Police: Man wanted for shooting, assaulting women after driving them to Detroit alley
- 2 dogs shot while in fenced-in yard of Detroit home
Watch
- Vibe Ride Detroit opens new location in Detroit
- Talented students ready to shine at NAACP National Convention in Downtown Detroit
- Detroit Out Loud festival brings residents together
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.