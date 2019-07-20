ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 19, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera at 9 p.m. on July 19, 2019. (WDIV)

Discrimination lawsuit filed against Ypsilanti Tim Hortons

A couple claims they were discriminated against at the Tim Hortons restaurant in Ypsilanti in June. The couple recorded the incident on video inside the Tim Hortons. The video shows an employee telling the couple to go back to their country.

Discrimination lawsuit filed against Ypsilanti Tim Hortons

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Be informed

$7K ATV purchased with fraud

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in connection with a case of credit card fraud in Frenchtown Township.

According to authorities, just before 1 p.m. on May 10, two people were reported as purchasing a blue 2018 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle for $7,000 with a fraudulent credit card at the River Raisin Powersports on Telegraph Road.

READ MORE

Man attacks women

Two women were attacked by a man in separate incidents after he followed them from busy spots in Hamtramck, police said.

Hamtramck's police chief is urging women not to walk alone until the man is in custody.

LEARN MORE

Body found burned

Detroit firefighters discovered a body inside a burning SUV early Friday morning on the city's east side.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for the homicide on Albany Street near the Warren Truck Plant on Eight Mile and Mound roads.

READ MORE

2 charged in fatal shooting

Two men were in court Friday on charges they stuffed a man into the trunk of a car and fatally shot him in Detroit, officials said.

Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson, 30, are charged in connection with the death of Diano Johnson, a member of Detroit's LGBTQ community.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.