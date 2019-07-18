ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 17, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 17, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Family describes ordeal of losing toddler for 24 hours in Michigan woods

A 2-year-old girl who spent more than 24 hours in the woods alone is back home with her family in Monroe.

Gabriella Vitale's family spoke with Local 4 about their overwhelming camping trip in Oscoda County. Gabriella has autism and loves exploring. The family took her camping for the first time in Comins Township before Gabriella went missing.

Severe storms, record heat and bad air are all expected in Metro Detroit over the next several days. Read more.

A Warren man was arrested Tuesday after state troopers found a loaded gun in the back of his car during a traffic stop for window tint, according to officials. Learn more.

With the heat index expected to top 110 degrees this week in Metro Detroit, public cooling centers are opening across the region. Read more.

Pita Pal Foods is recalling 87 types of hummus products over concerns about potential listeria contamination. Learn more.

Lead in water

Residents in Highland Park are being urged to get their water tested for lead as soon as possible.

The directive comes after a recent round of tests at 36 homes showed elevated lead levels in nine of them. Out of the 2,500 households that were offered free water testing in June, those 36 took the offer. Now the city is offering free filters and bottled water starting Thursday.

Detroit officer charged

A Detroit police officer was in court Wednesday after being accused of demanding women's phone numbers in order for them to get out of traffic tickets.

Prosecutors said officer Chancellor Searcy did that to two women in the summer of 2018.

Child injured

A man was arrested after a 1-year-old Brighton boy arrived at a hospital showing signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Police said the boy was pushed onto the floor three times, hitting his head. Police said the mother's boyfriend also shook the child inside the Brighton Cove Apartments off Grand River Avenue.

FaceApp security

Security insiders are voicing concerns over a new app that millions are downloading and uploading their photos to in order to see what they could look like when they are older.

FaceApp is the hottest new free app on iTunes and it's being billed as a fun way to get a glimpse into your future. But some are wondering if scammers are using it to get a glimpse into a user's life. People want to know what the creators are doing with all of the photos.

