ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 16, 2019

A look inside the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office

The Local 4 Defenders took a rare journey inside the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office to see what they see.

On the day Local 4 visited, two men -- one in his 30s and another in his 40s -- were brought into an autopsy room. They both died of drug overdoses.

Detroit police want to speak with a man who they say was with a woman before her body was found Wednesday in a dumpster on the city's east side. Read more.

An Inkster homeowner captured video of a rosebush thief after the plants outside her home kept going missing. Learn more.

You shouldn't kill Michigan house centipedes. Find out why.

A Macomb County couple was sentenced Thursday for keeping a woman with mental and physical disabilities in a shed and selling her online for sex. Read more.

Stopping a wrong-way driver

A Metro Detroit man and father of four risked his own life to stop a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Abraham Nasser was headed to work on eastbound I-94 just before 4 a.m. Monday when he saw a vehicle being driven the wrong way near the Lodge Freeway.

Detroit's crumbling roads

Crumbling roads are a major issues in Detroit, and city officials have now pledged $100 million to fix 100 miles of roads. Road crews in Detroit are busy turning bumpy roads into newly paved streets.

Missing marching band money

The Renaissance High School marching band worked hard all year to raise money for a trip to a competition in Chicago, but now that money has gone missing.

Detroit Public Schools Community District police are investigating. There are allegations that someone stole $6,000 or more from the band boosters fund.

Your smart speakers are listening

Smart speakers have quickly become another way to gather information, listen to music and communicate with others to simplify our lives in our ever-more-connected world.

As these devices, with their almost always-on microphones, listen and collect information from our voice and may control other smart devices in our home, it's important that the necessary steps are taken to properly reset them before they are given away, recycled or sold to another person.

Severe weather threat: Ben Bailey is here tracking the potential for severe storms, some of which could fire up while you’re sleeping tonight. He’s updating his forecast for 11. Click here for more information.

Water shut-offs: They paid their bills, but homeowners in one community are facing water shut-offs, and they’re furious. Find out why there’s little they can do.

Wrong-way driver: Police in Macomb County stopped a driver going the wrong way on a busy road. Dashcam video shows the multiple field sobriety tests police said she failed.

Addicted mothers: A mom with addiction was worried about where she and her unborn child would end up. Karen Drew shows us the place that’s giving moms like her a second chance.

– PLUS breaking news, weather and sports. WATCH Local 4 News at 11 here.

