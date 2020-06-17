Timeline of Wednesday’s fatal West Bloomfield shooting

Comments are closed on this story.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for answers after a deadly shooting in a quiet West Bloomfield neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said 10 shots were fired in the driveway of a home in the 6000 block of Chase Court, near 12 Mile and Halsted roads.

READ: Police investigating after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at West Bloomfield home

1:08 a.m. -- Homeowner returns home from work

1:11 a.m. -- A black Dodge Charger drives by. Police said two men inside are armed and they confront the homeowner in his driveway. After 10 shots are exchanged, the Charger speeds off less than a minute after arriving.

1:15 a.m. -- First West Bloomfield Police cruiser arrives.

1:17 a.m. -- Second West Bloomfield police cruiser arrives.

1:24 a.m. -- An ambulance arrives at the home.

The homeowner, 30, was struck, but is expected to survive.

One of the gunmen, a 37-year-old from Warren, was killed.

The driver of the Charger, a 47-year-old man, was shot in the stomach. He was stopped by police and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

More: Metro Detroit Crime