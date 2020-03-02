Warren De La Salle hires new football coach as hazing case moves through court

WARREN, Mich. – Warren De La Salle has hired a new head football coach as the hazing case that engulfed the program continues in the courtroom.

De La Salle High School announced Monday that Dan Rohn is the 19th head football coach in program history.

Rohn is a four-time state champion with 18 years of head coaching experience, according to De La Salle.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Dan Rohn to our Lasallian community,” President John M. Knight said. “Dan’s background of success in forming young people of faith, compassion and conviction is a great fit for De La Salle Collegiate.”

Former coach Mike Giannone parted ways with the team amid the investigation in an alleged hazing incident at a team dinner, school officials announced Dec. 16. The allegations were enough for the team to forfeit its state playoff game and later results in charges being brought against seven players -- five as adults and two as minors.

MORE: Hear from the parents of three Warren De La Salle football players charged in hazing case

Rohn, 48, coached at Northville High School, Fremont High School and West Catholic High School in Grand Rapids before becoming an assistant head coach at Ferris State University. He’s won 150 games as a varsity head coach, school officials said.

He’s returning to prep coaching after four years away from that level.

“I went to Ferris because I thought I wanted to coach college after achieving a lot of things in high school, and it just wasn’t the right fit,” Rohn said. “I took almost three years to find the right place that I thought would be the right fit for me. The minute I walked into De La Salle I got a feeling that I’m used to and comfortable with.

“Being back at a Catholic school is important to me. I just love the sense of commitment that the kids and the parents and everybody feels and shares. I’m not saying you don’t get it at a public school in some communities, but it’s just a different feel, a different investment, a different environment in the Catholic and private school settings.”

Rohn coached at West Catholic from 2007 to 2015, going 99-19 and making the playoffs every season. Among his four state championships was a three-peat from 2013 to 2015. He went 51-1 in conference play and won seven state regional titles, according to De La Salle officials.

West Catholic went 27-2 in the playoffs from 2010 to 2015. The 2014 team went undefeated and set a school record with 14 wins -- earning Rohn a trio of local coach of the year honors, officials said.

In 2015, he accepted an offer to become the running game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ferris State. He was elevated to assistant head coach the following year.

Rohn played running back at Grand Valley State University after graduating from Muskegon Orchard View High School in 1989, De La Salle officials said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education at GVSU and a master’s degree in secondary administration from Western Michigan University.

Rohn has two college-aged sons, Jackson and Gabe.

Coverage timeline