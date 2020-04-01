AMC Star Southfield 20 movie theater closes permanently

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The AMC Star Southfield announced its permanent closure Wednesday.

The theater chain had temporarily closed its theaters nationally on March 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

UPDATE, April 1, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337

Signs were found in the glass doors of the Southfield theater Wednesday informing residents of its permanent closure.

The AMC Star Southfield opened in summer of 1997. AMC still has 17 remaining theaters in Michigan.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

