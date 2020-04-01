46ºF

AMC Star Southfield 20 movie theater closes permanently

Theater initially closed temporarily amid coronavirus outbreak

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

AMC Star Southfield 20 announced its closure on April 1, 2020.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The AMC Star Southfield announced its permanent closure Wednesday.

The theater chain had temporarily closed its theaters nationally on March 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Signs were found in the glass doors of the Southfield theater Wednesday informing residents of its permanent closure.

The AMC Star Southfield opened in summer of 1997. AMC still has 17 remaining theaters in Michigan.

