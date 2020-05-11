Eastpointe man charged with mail theft after allegedly stealing package from porch

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man has been arrested and charged in connection with a larceny that happened May 6.

Police say Jonathan Tinsley, 31, was observed removing a package from a front porch on Nevada Street by another person who contacted police. Police arrested Tinsley shortly after the witness contacted police and provided a description of him.

Police responded to the call from the witness around 1 p.m. May 6. Tinsley was arraigned in the 38th District Court on one count of mail theft. He was given a $15,000 personal bond.