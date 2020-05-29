ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 29, 2020

The Ford-Wyoming Drive-in in Dearborn now expects to remain closed until June 12 after trying to reopen on Thursday night.

The drive-in says it was served a cease-and-desist order from law enforcement when it was showing movies early Friday morning. Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been extended until June 12, but it appears the drive-in did not know this and thought the stay-at-home order would expire at midnight, allowing them to operate.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,014 as of Thursday, including 5,372 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 406 new confirmed cases and 38 additional deaths, including 17 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Wednesday’s total was 55,608 confirmed cases and 5,334 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order late last week, but there are still segments of the state that will reopen this week. Retail opened on Tuesday, with limited capacity, statewide.