ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 2, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Fourth night of protests against police brutality in Detroit ends peacefully

It was another powerful night of protests against police brutality in the name of George Floyd in Detroit. On Monday, the group of 300-400 marched through Corktown, Mexicantown and then returned to Downtown Detroit. When they got to downtown they combined with another 150 protesters as the city’s curfew set in.

The event ended peacefully by the time Detroit’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,532; Death toll now at 5,516

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 57,532 as of Monday, including 5,516 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents an increase of 135 cases and 25 additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 57,397 confirmed cases and 5,491 deaths.

WEATHER: Severe storms expected tonight

