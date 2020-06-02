ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 2, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Fourth night of protests against police brutality in Detroit ends peacefully
It was another powerful night of protests against police brutality in the name of George Floyd in Detroit. On Monday, the group of 300-400 marched through Corktown, Mexicantown and then returned to Downtown Detroit. When they got to downtown they combined with another 150 protesters as the city’s curfew set in.
The event ended peacefully by the time Detroit’s 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.
- Read more: What Detroit police are doing to keep protests peaceful
- More: Hear from the 16-year-old who helped lead peaceful protest against police brutality in Detroit
- Related: Person of interest sought in deadly shooting during George Floyd protest in Detroit
- Related: Man arrested, accused of driving at Detroit police during protest
- Related: Troy officers kneel alongside protesters during peaceful demonstration against police brutality
- VIEW: COVID-19 data section
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,532; Death toll now at 5,516
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 57,532 as of Monday, including 5,516 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s update represents an increase of 135 cases and 25 additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 57,397 confirmed cases and 5,491 deaths.
WEATHER: Severe storms expected tonight
More Local News Headlines
- Whitmer called to testify before US House subcommittee about COVID-19 response
- Michigan bars, restaurants will be able to open at half capacity as stay-at-home order is lifted
- Michigan Democratic chair: Trump supporters are racist
National and World Headlines
- Amid protests, Trump talks of war — and reelection
- 7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
- DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.