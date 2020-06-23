ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 23, 2020

Slight uptick in hospitalizations
Michigan reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations for coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend.
It’s the first notable increase we’ve seen since tracking the data, dating back to April 12. The overall trend continues to be declining.
Between June 19 and June 22, the state reported 15 additional inpatients on ventilators, seven more inpatients in critical care and nine inpatients not in critical care. All three of those numbers had been steadily declining since mid-April.
Still, only 5.37 percent of active COVID-19 cases in Michigan are hospitalized, as of June 22. That’s down from 17.5 percent in early April.
View the full hospitalizations data here.
Here’s a look at the data in Michigan:
Coronavirus death toll at neighboring care facilities in Metro Detroit may be worst in US
Kathy McGuire lost her 87-year-old mother, Sara, to coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It is as if they turned their head away from it. They didn’t care,” McGuire said. “I lost a very precious person in my life not only myself, my family, grandchildren -- she had a good quality of life to go.”
READ: ‘My heart is broken’ -- Downriver nursing home under investigation after COVID-19 deaths
She is furious at Michigan Gov. Gretchen for ordering COVID-19-positive residents back into nursing homes.
On June 15, Whitmer ordered that all nursing home staff and residents be tested for coronavirus.
McGuire’s mother was a resident in Rivergate Terrace in April when she got sick. In March and April, Rivergate insiders and families told Local 4 that COVID-19 was spreading like wildfire.
See more from Local 4′s Shawn Ley here.
Whitmer appeals ruling that would allow Michigan gyms to reopen this week
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appealed a ruling that would allow gyms across the state to reopen later this week.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled Friday that indoor gyms could reopen Thursday (June 25) in Michigan. The ruling was made in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.
Maloney granted a preliminary injunction against Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.
The ruling included stipulations that gyms follow safe coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, such as social distancing.
Weather: Another steamy day, then possible thunderstorms
