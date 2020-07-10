Couple charged in Orion Township Chipotle incident say they’ve received death threats

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The video of a White Oakland County woman with a gun pointed at a Black woman and her two teenagers outside an Orion Township Chipotle went viral last week.

Both Jillian Wuestenberg and Eric Wuestenberg have been charged with felonious assault in connection with the actions shown in the video.

“I couldn’t believe that a supposed bump when she’s trying to exit the Chipotle with two huge bags of food turns into this,” Eric Wuestenberg said.

They had ordered dinner for their four children and themselves and went to the Chipotle to pick it up. Jillian Wuestenberg was walking out with the food when a 15-year-old girl said she bumped into her. Jillian Wuestenberg said she thought she bumped into the door and not into a person.

“I was at the sliding door of the van and she came out and proceeded to yell at me,” Jillian Wuestenberg said. “From the moment she started speaking she was very aggressive.”

The confrontation continued escalating. The mother of the 15-year-old, Takelia Hill, and the teen were calling the Wuestenbergs racists.

They recorded three minutes of the confrontation on their cellphones. At one point, on the video a woman identified as Hill, threatens to beat Eric Wuestenberg’s “White a--.”

More yelling continues until the Wuestenbergs try to leave, they’re backing up their van, but at least one of the people with Hill was behind it and thumping on it. Because of safety features, the brakes lock. The Wuestenbergs said they couldn’t go in reverse or forward.

“I got out of the car and looked to see damage,” Jillian Wuestenberg said. “Almost instantaneously, the mother was within two feet of me and the daughter was rapidly running up as well I thought I was going to die.”

That’s when Jillian Wuestenberg pulled her firearm and told Hill and her daughter to back up, using expletives.

Wuestenberg’s attorney, Terry Johnson, said he doesn’t believe any of this has to do with wanting an apology.

“Why are they coming out with cellphones?” Johnson said. “If you truly wanted an apology and you’re a responsible 15-year-old child you say, ‘Ma’am, did you know you bumped me?”

The Wuestenbergs say they’ve received death threats and have temporarily moved out of their home.

Eric Wuestenberg was fired from his job at Oakland University the day after this happened. His wife was fired from her job on Thursday.

The case goes to court on July 20. Both Wuestenbergs are CPL holders.

