ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 11, 2020

Detroit police chief responds to deadly officer involved shooting
Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke to Local 4 News Saturday morning about the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that sparked outcry and protests on the city’s west side.
Remainder of Palace of Auburn Hills demolished
Remnants of the Palace of Auburn Hills, the Detroit Pistons former hometown arena, were demolished Saturday morning.
Michigan businesses required to enforce new mask mandate
With cases of COVID-19 rising, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order requiring Michiganders to wear masks in indoor public spaces and some outdoor public spaces.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,295; Death toll now at 6,039
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 68,295 as of Saturday morning, including 6,039 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Much needed rain leaving Saturday morning, becoming warmer
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs order requiring masks in indoor, some outdoor public spaces
- Graphic video of fatal shooting released by DPD to combat rumors on social media
- Detroit police release body camera footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
- WATCH: Detroit police chief holds press conference in response to officer involved shooting
- I-75 closing for the weekend between Eight Mile, Square Lake roads
- New website featuring Livonia Police Department policies, data launched after groups call for transparency
- Delivery problems continue at Oak Park FedEx facility
National and World Headlines
- Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence
- Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
- Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability
- Virus cases up sharply in Africa, India as inequality stings