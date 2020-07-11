ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 11, 2020

Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke to Local 4 News Saturday morning about the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that sparked outcry and protests on the city’s west side.

Remnants of the Palace of Auburn Hills, the Detroit Pistons former hometown arena, were demolished Saturday morning.

With cases of COVID-19 rising, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order requiring Michiganders to wear masks in indoor public spaces and some outdoor public spaces.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 68,295 as of Saturday morning, including 6,039 deaths, state officials report.