77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Protesters march on DPD's 12th Precinct following deadly shooting
Protesters march on DPD's 12th Precinct following deadly shooting

Detroit police chief responds to deadly officer involved shooting

Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke to Local 4 News Saturday morning about the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that sparked outcry and protests on the city’s west side.

Remainder of Palace of Auburn Hills demolished

Remnants of the Palace of Auburn Hills, the Detroit Pistons former hometown arena, were demolished Saturday morning.

Michigan businesses required to enforce new mask mandate

With cases of COVID-19 rising, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order requiring Michiganders to wear masks in indoor public spaces and some outdoor public spaces.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,295; Death toll now at 6,039

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 68,295 as of Saturday morning, including 6,039 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Much needed rain leaving Saturday morning, becoming warmer

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: