Cancer doctor Farid Fata denied COVID-19 prison release, sentence reduction

DETROIT – Detroit Federal Judge Paul D. Borman on Friday issued an order denying cancer doctor Farid Fata’s request for COVID-19 prison release and a sentence reduction.

The announcement comes after Fata requested to be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently made a request for compassionate release and reduction in sentence. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan maintained jurisdiction over Fata’s request for release from prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Fata victimized 553 patients. He ordered unnecessary treatments on patients who did not have cancer including chemotherapy to enrich himself.

The Metro Detroit case made national news after a whistleblower blew Fata’s cover a few years ago.

Read the complete order issued Friday: