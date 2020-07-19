ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 19, 2020

White House report shows Michigan in middle of COVID-19 spike
Michigan is currently in the middle of a coronavirus spike, according to a new White House report. The Center for Public Integrity obtained the report which was sent out to states but not released publicly.
Heat advisory issued for Metro Detroit
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
The story of ‘White Boy Rick’ enters new chapter -- he’s out of prison Monday
Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. is now set to be released from a Florida halfway house on Monday, July 20.
Flashpoint 7/19/20: Michigan governor discusses statewide response to pandemic
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss her administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 73,180; Death toll now at 6,117
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 73,180 as of Sunday, including 6,117 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid with showers and storms Sunday ♨️
More Local News Headlines 📰
National and World Headlines 🗺️
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
