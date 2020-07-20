ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 20, 2020

Richard ‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe is out of prison today

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. is set to be released from a Florida halfway house today. He was originally scheduled to be released from a Florida prison on April 20, 2021. The release date has continued to move up due to good behavior.

Wershe was the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in Michigan history. Arrested at 17 years old for drug offenses, he was locked up in Michigan until age 48.

Protests over Detroit in-person summer school continue for 2nd week

Police have arrested at least one protester blocking a school bus from exiting a bus yard on Monday morning.

For a second consecutive week, demonstrators are gathering to protest Detroit schools’ return to in-person summer school during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This time protesters were blocking a school bus yard near I-96 and Southfield Freeway. The group does not believe it is safe for students or teachers to partake in traditional in-person learning amid the pandemic.

3 killed, one injured in shooting inside restaurant on Detroit’s west side

Police believe a fight or altercation led to a shooting inside a Detroit restaurant on Sunday night. Officials say four people were shot, and three of them did not survive.

Warren father of 6 loses part of leg in hit-and-run, police seek driver

A father of six was severely injured while riding a motorcycle on Detroit’s east side in June. Nate Sasser was on his way to get a haircut when he was struck by another driver -- and he thinks it was intentional.

“This has completely changed my life for the rest of my life,” Sasser said.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 73,663; Death toll now at 6,119

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 73,663 as of Sunday, including 6,119 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 483 new cases and an additional 2 deaths. Saturday’s totals were 73,180 confirmed cases and 6,117 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,900 as of Saturday.

