ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 4, 2020

Michigan Primary Election 2020 is today: What you need to know

Voters who haven’t already voted by mail will head to local voting precincts today to cast their votes in important local races across Southeast Michigan. Polls close at 8 p.m. but reporting of results is expected to be slower than in previous elections due to an increase in mail-in voting.

Jim Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to take over as president, CEO of Ford

Jim Hackett is retiring as president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, and current COO Jim Farley will take his place, the company announced Tuesday. Hackett, 65, who has led Ford since 2017, will hand over the reins to Farley, 58, on Oct. 1

Woman and baby safe after barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side

A barricaded gunman situation has ended early Tuesday morning following an intense standoff with Detroit police.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument when the man armed himself with a shotgun. That’s when police were called to the home.

Spike in COVID-19 cases linked to grad parties in Oakland County

The health department says the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the South Lyon area can be traced to summer parties -- specifically graduation and prom parties.

There have been 50 new cases in South Lyon alone, which is a rate of 15 cases per 10,000 people. In Lyon Township, there are 16, which is almost 23 cases per 10,000.

Michigan Secretary of State addresses concerns ahead of primary election

The Michigan Primary Election is a major test as residents look forward to the general election in November. Michigan’s Secretary of State said her team is ready for Tuesday’s primary election, but she admitted there will be some challenges.

Trending 📈

❤️ Port Huron man takes job at nursing home to see his wife during COVID-19 pandemic

Larry and Carol Burnett have been married for 62 years, but he was separated from her when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. When he was offered a position at the Regency on the Lake care home, Larry finally got to see his wife after nearly four months.

🎰 What Motor City Casino in Detroit will look like when it reopens this week

The Motor City Casino in Detroit is set to reopen Wednesday, and when it does, it will look very different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dealers will be wearing face shields and everyone will be required to wear masks. There will be plexiglass dividers as casinos try to keep the environment as safe as possible.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 83,386; Death toll now at 6,212

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 83,386 as of Monday, including 6,212 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update included 604 new cases and six additional deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 60,022 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,200 as of Monday.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 768 on Saturday -- the highest since early May.

Here’s a look at more of the data: