ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 19, 2020

What to know today 🌅

1 of 2 boaters missing in Detroit River found

The body of one of two men who went missing after a boat capsized in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile about 7:30 p.m. Sunday has been found.

Officials said 14 people were originally onboard the boat when it turned over. Twelve were saved by a boater who saw everything happening.

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate Tuesday night, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining together in an extraordinary, pandemic-cramped virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust President Donald Trump.

‘Master Bob’ Bashara dies while in prison; convicted in wife’s 2012 death

Robert Bashara, a former Rotary Club president in suburban Detroit who was convicted of arranging his wife’s murder, has died, more than five years after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Undergraduate classes at Michigan State University will be taught remotely this fall

Michigan State University is asking undergraduate students who planned to live on campus to stay home and take their classes remotely due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Any classes that were in person or hybrid will be transitioned for remote learning.

Live stream: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Watch live here at 2 p.m. today.

Trending 📈

💦 Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China

For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city in central China. Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain.

🏋🏾‍♀️ Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives insight on gyms reopening

Gym goers and owners alike have been longing for the day they can return to breaking a sweat amid the pandemic. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently hinted at gyms possibly opening back up at limited capacity.

💉 Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

“The pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world,” the pope said in his speech. “And the virus, while it doesn’t make exceptions among persons, has found in its path, devastating, great inequalities and discrimination.”

📫 Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes

The state of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes. A lawsuit was in the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state, although Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,662; Death toll now at 6,340

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 93,662 as of Tuesday, including 6,340 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 477 new cases and 15 additional deaths, seven as a result of a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 93,185 cases and 6,325 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,400 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 701 on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: