Live stream: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides coronavirus (COVID-19) update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live here.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan officials reported 477 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time the state reported fewer than 500 cases in consecutive days since July 20.

Overall, the state has reported 93,662 coronavirus cases, 6,340 deaths and 67,778 recoveries.

