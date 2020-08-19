59ºF

Michigan

Live stream: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Whitmer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun update state's response to COVID-19

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer, Health, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Reopening Michigan, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The governor announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state employees to complete implicit bias training as the state confronts what she called systemic inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. She also created an advisory council of Black leaders. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The governor announced additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis and ordering state employees to complete implicit bias training as the state confronts what she called systemic inequities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. She also created an advisory council of Black leaders. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live here.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan officials reported 477 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time the state reported fewer than 500 cases in consecutive days since July 20.

Overall, the state has reported 93,662 coronavirus cases, 6,340 deaths and 67,778 recoveries.

More coverage

Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s handling of pandemic:

Reopening Michigan:

Health questions, advice:

Outbreaks:

Unemployment:

Individual stories:

Changes:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: