2 men, 14-year-old girl taken into custody accused of targeting DPD officers

DETROIT – Shots were fired at Detroit police officers Thursday morning during a traffic stop along Telegraph Road near McNichols Road on the city’s west side.

Police said the group taken into custody were looking for officers to shoot.

According to authorities, the officers were targeted at about about 3:30 a.m. during a traffic stop by two men and a 14-year-old girl.

While handling the traffic stop, police said they found weapons in the car when a white Kia Sorento drove by and someone inside fired several shots at the officers. The car turned around and fired more shots as it drove by a second time.

No one was injured.

Police said the SUV was spotted about 90 minutes later and, after a short pursuit, it rolled and trapped two people inside. A third person ran off, but was taken into custody.

Police said someone said the same vehicle pulled alongside asking them if they had seen any cops because they wanted to fire on police officers.

