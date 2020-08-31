3 Pontiac girls recovering after being shot during drive-by shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – Rolonda Williams and her family are literally picking up the pieces following the events that unfolded Saturday night at her home on Dudley Avenue.

Not only was her 11-year-old daughter Keola shot, but her two grandchildren, Dallas and Camille, were also caught in the line of fire during a drive-by shooting.

“Last night my house was shot up and the gunfire was unbelievable,” Williams said. “My 10-month-old grand baby was shot twice. My 7-year-old grand baby was shot once,” Rolonda recalled.

Out of the seven people who were home at the time, unfortunately the three children took all of the injuries. They are expected to be OK.

“The bullets that my grand babies had in them and my daughter had in them, they should not even be alive today,” Williams said. “But two of them were released from the hospital and one of them is on their way home.”

Williams credits her faith for not only the seeing her children through, but also giving her the strength to make it through this terrifying and unreal time.

“I just know that God is a keeper. If you would have seen the inside of that house and all those bullet holes, we all should have been dead,” Williams proclaimed.

She now has a strong message for those behind the triple shooting that is now impacted an entire family.

“I don’t know why you did this. I don’t bother nobody,” Williams said. “Turn yourself in. It’s not worth it. These babies did not deserve that.

Police are looking for this vehicle in connection to an Aug. 29, 2020 drive-by shooting in Pontiac. (WDIV)

Deputies say a light colored or white car, possibly a Chrysler 300, pulled up and started spraying bullets into the home.

Authorities believe there could have been two shooters along with the person operating the vehicle.

If you know of anything about the people involved, police want to hear from you. Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

