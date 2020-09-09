ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 9, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Joe Biden to speak today in Warren, Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak in Warren where he will deliver remarks on his “plan to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America’s workers,” according to his campaign.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer addresses Biden, Trump events, social distancing, mask mandate

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is concerned that people attending political events in the state this week will not be following social distancing and mask-wearing mandates, particularly those who will attend an event for President Donald Trump.

Jail inmate charged with first-degree murder in deadly attack on Wayne County Sheriff’s corporal

An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the deadly attack on Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Michigan Senate leader: Absentee ballot processing bill still alive

A bill that would allow Michigan clerks to start processing absentee ballots before Election Day is not dead, and the August primary legitimized concerns that some officials will not be able to quickly handle a surge of mailed-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, a legislative leader said.

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so, according to a new United Nations report.

In the next five years, the world has nearly a 1-in-4 chance of experiencing a year that’s hot enough to put the global temperature at 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial times, according to a new science update.

Trending 📈

🏋🏾‍♀️ Gyms reopening in Michigan: Will you go back?

It has been 176 days since Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed gyms statewide, and Wednesday is the big day for gyms in Metro Detroit as they are reopening with major precautions. The big question is: will you go back?

✅ Poll: Joe Biden holds 5-point lead over Trump in Michigan

In a head to head matchup of likely November 2020 Michigan general election voters, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by five points, 47 percent to 42 percent.

☑️ Poll: Peters, James in tight race for Michigan US Senate seat

Democratic Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is in a tight race with Republican challenger John James, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Sen. Peters is running for his second term in the U.S. Senate, while John James is making his second attempt at being an incumbent for the seat. James lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

💵 Gov. Whitmer signs bill to cover $300 weekly unemployment bonus for Michiganders during pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill to allow Michigan residents who qualify for unemployment to earn an extra $300 per week as the pandemic continues. The $300 payments will continue until allocated relief funding has been exhausted.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,812; Death toll now at 6,539

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 107,812 as of Tuesday, including 6,539 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 441 new cases and one additional death. On Monday, the state totals were 107,371 cases and 6,538 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use is at its lowest point since tracking.

Michigan has reported 80,678 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,600 on Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 661 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.1 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: