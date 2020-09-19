ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Dozens of pieces of Inuit art found in decrepit Rochester Hills home
DETROIT – Galerie Camille, located on Cass Avenue, is the new home of recently found Inuit art.
Several colorful and vibrant prints -- some even signed by the artist -- were found in a waterlogged, dilapidated house in Rochester Hills that had been vacant for years. The Native artifacts were uncovered during renovation of the home.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,387; Death toll now at 6,638
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- According to an autopsy report released Friday, a 2-month-old baby thought to have died from coronavirus actually died of complications from a birth defect. Click here to read more.
- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit held a webinar Friday with sextortion survivors, their parents, experts and law enforcement officials. Click here to read more.
- High School football returned to Metro Detroit Friday -- albeit under very different circumstances. Click here to read more.
- Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith is no stranger to a courtroom, but Friday he was just another defendant. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
NAACP Detroit focuses on getting more residents to become registered voters
While Sept. 18 has been declared National Black Voter Day by organizations like the Urban League and Black Economic Alliance, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Detroit chapter is fast to say that between now and Nov. 3 everyday needs to be focused on voting and getting registered.
‘Cluster’ of COVID-19 cases confirmed at University of Michigan residence hall
The University of Michigan has confirmed a “cluster” of COVID-19 positive cases in the South Quad residence hall on its downtown Ann Arbor campus. On Thursday, the university announced that the sixth and eighth floors of the residence hall have the most cases and are “the area of focus” through a community notice.
Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21
Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.
First 2020 human EEE case confirmed in Michigan, aerial treatments to resume Monday
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the second night of aerial treatment to combat the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has resulted in more than 226,000 total acres being completed across the state.
MDHHS confirmed Friday that one human case has been confirmed in Barry County. He is being treated at a hospital in Grand Rapids.
Read More
- Wayne County to hold annual equipment auction Saturday
- Detroit Lions QB Stafford in blog: ‘Police brutality, white privilege, racism - it’s all real. It’s time we stop pretending’
- City of Ann Arbor successfully completes soil remediation at Leslie Science & Nature Center
- New mural on Detroit’s west side promotes solidarity