ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

DETROIT – Galerie Camille, located on Cass Avenue, is the new home of recently found Inuit art.

Several colorful and vibrant prints -- some even signed by the artist -- were found in a waterlogged, dilapidated house in Rochester Hills that had been vacant for years. The Native artifacts were uncovered during renovation of the home.

While Sept. 18 has been declared National Black Voter Day by organizations like the Urban League and Black Economic Alliance, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Detroit chapter is fast to say that between now and Nov. 3 everyday needs to be focused on voting and getting registered.

The University of Michigan has confirmed a “cluster” of COVID-19 positive cases in the South Quad residence hall on its downtown Ann Arbor campus. On Thursday, the university announced that the sixth and eighth floors of the residence hall have the most cases and are “the area of focus” through a community notice.

Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the second night of aerial treatment to combat the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has resulted in more than 226,000 total acres being completed across the state.

MDHHS confirmed Friday that one human case has been confirmed in Barry County. He is being treated at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

