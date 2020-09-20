ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

Ron Gardenhire announces retirement after 3 seasons with Detroit Tigers
DETROIT – Gardenhire worked 16 years in Major League management, spending the last three seasons with the Tigers. Prior to Detroit, Gardenhire worked as a bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-2014.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,870; Death toll now at 6,653
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday
Saturday night will be clear with lows in the middle 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius). Sunday will be mostly sunny, and a tad warmer with highs in the middle 60s (18 degrees
4 Fast Facts
- Here is the new eight-game schedule for Michigan football as the Big Ten prepares to start its 2020 season in late October. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police have arrested 36-year-old Metro Detroit resident Haydar Alhaydari in connection with a chop shop operation on the city’s west side. Click here to read more.
- Man says he took in Highland woman accused of putting baby in trash can. Click here to read more.
- Allen Park resident Miguel Gomez has been charged in connection with property damage to Fort Street Bridge in southwest Detroit. Click here to read more.