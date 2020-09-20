ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

DETROIT – Gardenhire worked 16 years in Major League management, spending the last three seasons with the Tigers. Prior to Detroit, Gardenhire worked as a bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-2014.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday

Saturday night will be clear with lows in the middle 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius). Sunday will be mostly sunny, and a tad warmer with highs in the middle 60s (18 degrees

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 --