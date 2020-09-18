ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

19 Michigan businesses fined for serious coronavirus (COVID-19) workplace violations
DETROIT – Officials have fined 19 Michigan businesses for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in the workplace.
According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, these businesses failed to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 114,692; Death toll now at 6,632
4 Fast Facts
- A Highland, Michigan woman has been charged with assault and abandonment of her newborn infant after the child was mysteriously dropped off at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit last week. Click here to read more.
- A woman was shot 11 times Wednesday in Highland Park, marking the fourth homicide in the city in about six weeks. Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump went after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Twitter Thursday. It was sparked by an issue on absentee ballots that listed the wrong running mate. Click here to read more.
- A corporate takeover of the marijuana industry in Michigan is creating concerns for those who rely on the plant for health benefits and more. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
More East Lansing houses ordered to quarantine amid Michigan State University coronavirus outbreak
The Ingham County Health Department has ordered residents of 39 large houses in East Lansing to self-quarantine amid an ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak among the Michigan State University community. Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail issued an emergency order on Thursday afternoon to place an additional 11 houses and their residents under a mandatory quarantine.
Wayne-Westland school officials work to make sure students can learn remotely
It’s a challenge that has been playing out in several school districts with so many students needing devices for remote learning. The supply chain hasn’t been able to keep up, so one school district is pulling together to answer the call for help.
Why did CDC director say masks are more of a guarantee against COVID-19 than a vaccine?
The director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention caught many people off guard when he said masks are more of a guarantee in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) than a vaccine would be.
