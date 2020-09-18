ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

DETROIT – Officials have fined 19 Michigan businesses for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in the workplace.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, these businesses failed to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly Thursday night

This evening and the last few days of summer feel like fall. Sunshine will be summer 2020′s final calling card and fall 2020′s first. Astronomical autumn begins, Tuesday.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The Ingham County Health Department has ordered residents of 39 large houses in East Lansing to self-quarantine amid an ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak among the Michigan State University community. Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail issued an emergency order on Thursday afternoon to place an additional 11 houses and their residents under a mandatory quarantine.

It’s a challenge that has been playing out in several school districts with so many students needing devices for remote learning. The supply chain hasn’t been able to keep up, so one school district is pulling together to answer the call for help.

The director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention caught many people off guard when he said masks are more of a guarantee in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) than a vaccine would be.

Read More

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 --