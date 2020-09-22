ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT --Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

New product added to list of cleaners that can kill COVID-19, with important extra step
DETROIT – Experts have added a product to the official list of cleaners that can kill the coronavirus (COVID-19), but there’s an important step that can’t be skipped.
Since the start of the pandemic, certain cleaners have been in very short supply. Now the Environmental Protection Agency has added Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner to the list of coronavirus killing products.
Metro Detroit weather: Above normal temperatures expected this week
Summer’s last stand, officially, is Tuesday. But don’t expect a fall feel going forward. There’s still plenty of above normal temperatures that lie ahead.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Police are investigating after a road worker was struck and killed on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores on Monday. Click here to read more.
- A murder charge has been dropped against a man accused in a deadly assault at a St. Clair Shores bar last year. Click here to read more.
- At Monday’s meeting of the Detroit Public Health and Safety Committee a memo to remove police officers from Detroit public schools was addressed. Click here to read more.
- Two Oak Park High School students were killed and four others were injured in a crash on Friday. Police said four people were thrown out of the vehicle in the crash that happened on Telegraph Road near 10 Mile Road in Southfield. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Nikola founder steps down amid fraud claim right after General Motors deal
A couple of weeks ago, General Motors traded production capacity for $2 billion worth of Nikola stock. Now, Nikola’s executive chairman and founder is stepping after a fraud claim. Nikola is touting hydrogen-based electric vehicles. Hindenberg is a hedge fund, and it shorted Nikola’s stock. That’s a bet the stock price will go way down, so millions of dollars are at stake.
Metro Detroiters who own Canadian cottages stressed about 6-month border closure
Metro Detroit residents who own cottages in Canada haven’t been able to visit them for six months, and after the latest extension of the border closure, they’re getting more worried as winter is right around the corner. The trials and tribulations of having a second home anywhere might be good problems to have, unless they include a pandemic that keeps people locked out of their homes while still dealing with the obligations.
North American International Auto Show moves reimagined show to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show, originally planned for summer 2021, to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021. The 2020 NAIAS was canceled in late March due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The TCF Center was turned into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Metro Detroit author starts homeschool program focused on character education, social skills
A Metro Detroit author started a home school when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic first hit, but the focus is not on math or English. The focus is on social skills that many parents are worried about with their children still being at home. The program has continued into the fall.
