ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT --Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

DETROIT – Experts have added a product to the official list of cleaners that can kill the coronavirus (COVID-19), but there’s an important step that can’t be skipped.

Since the start of the pandemic, certain cleaners have been in very short supply. Now the Environmental Protection Agency has added Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner to the list of coronavirus killing products.

Metro Detroit weather: Above normal temperatures expected this week

Summer’s last stand, officially, is Tuesday. But don’t expect a fall feel going forward. There’s still plenty of above normal temperatures that lie ahead.

A couple of weeks ago, General Motors traded production capacity for $2 billion worth of Nikola stock. Now, Nikola’s executive chairman and founder is stepping after a fraud claim. Nikola is touting hydrogen-based electric vehicles. Hindenberg is a hedge fund, and it shorted Nikola’s stock. That’s a bet the stock price will go way down, so millions of dollars are at stake.

Metro Detroit residents who own cottages in Canada haven’t been able to visit them for six months, and after the latest extension of the border closure, they’re getting more worried as winter is right around the corner. The trials and tribulations of having a second home anywhere might be good problems to have, unless they include a pandemic that keeps people locked out of their homes while still dealing with the obligations.

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show, originally planned for summer 2021, to Sept. 28 through Oct. 9, 2021. The 2020 NAIAS was canceled in late March due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The TCF Center was turned into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A Metro Detroit author started a home school when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic first hit, but the focus is not on math or English. The focus is on social skills that many parents are worried about with their children still being at home. The program has continued into the fall.

