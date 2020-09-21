ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

42-year-old man turns himself into Harper Woods police after woman is found dead
DETROIT – A 42-year-old man turned himself into police after a 37-year-old woman was found dead with wounds on her back and chest Sunday in Harper Woods.
Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunday evening under clear skies
Sunday night will be fair and chilly. Overnight lows return to the upper 30s and 40s. Frost is unlikely, but it’s still a good idea to bring pets indoors so they can stay warm.
