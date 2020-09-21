56ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 20, 2020 at 6:50 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 20, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. (WDIV)

42-year-old man turns himself into Harper Woods police after woman is found dead

DETROIT – A 42-year-old man turned himself into police after a 37-year-old woman was found dead with wounds on her back and chest Sunday in Harper Woods.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunday evening under clear skies

Sunday night will be fair and chilly. Overnight lows return to the upper 30s and 40s. Frost is unlikely, but it’s still a good idea to bring pets indoors so they can stay warm.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Friends and family members gathered Sunday to remember the two Oak Park High School students killed in a Friday night crash. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan’s two Senators are against a Supreme Court confirmation vote before Nov. 3. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on the city’s east side. Click here to read more.
  • Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Flint and Detroit on Tuesday. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: