ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

DETROIT – More coronavirus (COVID-19) orders for the state of Michigan will be issued “in the coming hours and days,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer believes.

Whitmer expressed her support for the guidelines issued Monday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Just days after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the governor’s emergency orders, MDHHS issued regulations regarding masks, gatherings and some businesses across the state.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Abnormally warm, dry stretch begins

When the breezes are the only thing to complain about in the forecast, I’ll consider that a win. Expect only a few minor changes to finish the week, before noticeable differences appear next week.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents could lose their unemployment benefits if lawmakers don’t act in the next few days, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders last week, ruling that the 1945 law she cited to issue them without legislative approval is unconstitutional.

With less than a month to go until Election Day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation hoping to help local clerks manage the record turnout that’s expected. Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke out on Tuesday and revealed what’s being done to ensure every vote will be counted.

Students at Holy Redeemer grade school in Detroit are switching to remote learning for the remainder of October due to increasing COVID-19 cases among students. As of Monday, 11 students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 22. Distance learning for students was originally slated to start Tuesday, but it will now being extended even longer due to the community’s latest confirmed virus case.

In-person learning at Oxford Middle School has been canceled for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to rising COVID-19 cases among the community. Officials announced Tuesday that students at Oxford Middle School will switch to remote learning for Oct. 7-9 as the district works with the county health department to confirm positive COVID-19 cases.

Read More

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 --