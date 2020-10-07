ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

More COVID-19 orders will be issued for Michigan in ‘coming hours and days,’ Gov. Whitmer believes
DETROIT – More coronavirus (COVID-19) orders for the state of Michigan will be issued “in the coming hours and days,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer believes.
Whitmer expressed her support for the guidelines issued Monday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Just days after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the governor’s emergency orders, MDHHS issued regulations regarding masks, gatherings and some businesses across the state.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 129,826; Death toll now at 6,838
Michiganders could lose unemployment benefits if no action is taken in next few days, Whitmer says
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents could lose their unemployment benefits if lawmakers don’t act in the next few days, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders last week, ruling that the 1945 law she cited to issue them without legislative approval is unconstitutional.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs historic legislation giving clerks more time to process absentee ballots
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation hoping to help local clerks manage the record turnout that’s expected. Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke out on Tuesday and revealed what’s being done to ensure every vote will be counted.
Detroit’s Holy Redeemer grade school moves to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 infections
Students at Holy Redeemer grade school in Detroit are switching to remote learning for the remainder of October due to increasing COVID-19 cases among students. As of Monday, 11 students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 22. Distance learning for students was originally slated to start Tuesday, but it will now being extended even longer due to the community’s latest confirmed virus case.
Oxford Middle School cancels in-person learning amid rising coronavirus cases
In-person learning at Oxford Middle School has been canceled for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to rising COVID-19 cases among the community. Officials announced Tuesday that students at Oxford Middle School will switch to remote learning for Oct. 7-9 as the district works with the county health department to confirm positive COVID-19 cases.
